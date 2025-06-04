Housing Executive closure will disadvantage staff and vulnerable tenants in Waterside, says Middleton

The proposed closure of the Housing Executive office in the Waterside will disadvantage staff and vulnerable tenants, DUP MLA Gary Middleton has claimed.

"I understand the need for many of our public bodies and organisations to transform and become more efficient. However, I rise this morning to raise concerns about the Housing Executive's proposal to close four of its offices in my Londonderry constituency: at Collon Terrace, Waterside, Richmond Chambers and Waterloo Place.

“The Housing Executive wants to consolidate those four offices into one in the city centre at Carlisle House. That proposal raises key concerns, not least for those who work in the Waterside office.

“I have been in touch with many of the staff there who feel that they will be disadvantaged when they move not just in relation to parking and their capacity to meet constituents but in their ability to meet with the most vulnerable in the Waterside,” said Mr. Middleton.

The local Assemblyman claimed his constituents will suffer if the ‘face-to-face offering in the Waterside’ is ended.

"Recently, I met the North West Road Safety Partnership to discuss issues at the site where, it is proposed, the offices will be consolidated.

"There are ongoing parking issues and challenges there, and I want to highlight that this morning. I encourage people to respond to the consultation, which closes on June 9.

"When we look at efficiencies, it is important that we are mindful that closing those offices is not the way to go, given the fact that many people rely on the face-to-face support that they provide,” Mr. Middleton told MLAs on Tuesday.