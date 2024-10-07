Housing Executive focused on reducing emergency accommodation placements in Derry, says Lyons
The Communities Minister made the revelation in response to an Assembly Question from Mark H. Durkan.
The Foyle MLA asked Mr. Lyons ‘to detail the steps being taken to reduce the costs associated with; and the reliance upon, emergency accommodation, particularly in areas such as Derry’.
Mr. Lyons replied: “The Housing Executive has statutory responsibility for responding to homelessness, including provision of homelessness accommodation and has informed me it recently increased its focus on reducing non-standard placements in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area.
“My officials continue to engage with the Housing Executive to identify specific actions which can be taken to control the use of, and consequent spend on, temporary accommodation. Business cases in relation to more financially sustainable options for the provision of temporary accommodation are currently being considered.”
