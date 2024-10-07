Housing Executive focused on reducing emergency accommodation placements in Derry, says Lyons

By Kevin Mullan
Published 7th Oct 2024, 17:37 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2024, 17:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Housing Executuve has increased its focus on reducing non-standard placements in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area, according to Gordon Lyons.

The Communities Minister made the revelation in response to an Assembly Question from Mark H. Durkan.

The Foyle MLA asked Mr. Lyons ‘to detail the steps being taken to reduce the costs associated with; and the reliance upon, emergency accommodation, particularly in areas such as Derry’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr. Lyons replied: “The Housing Executive has statutory responsibility for responding to homelessness, including provision of homelessness accommodation and has informed me it recently increased its focus on reducing non-standard placements in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area.

The Housing Executive offices at Richmond Chambers.The Housing Executive offices at Richmond Chambers.
The Housing Executive offices at Richmond Chambers.
Read More
525% hike in pop-up B&B spend

“My officials continue to engage with the Housing Executive to identify specific actions which can be taken to control the use of, and consequent spend on, temporary accommodation. Business cases in relation to more financially sustainable options for the provision of temporary accommodation are currently being considered.”

Huge spike in demand for Derry homeless services with mental health, polysubstance use and more women and young people

Related topics:Gordon LyonsDerryStrabane District CouncilMark H. Durkan

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice