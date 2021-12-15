How to pre-book booster vaccine for Derry’s Foyle Arena; Two hour wait for walk-ins - Alderman

Ulster Unionist Party Derry City & Strabane District Alderman Ryan McCready said some of the ‘walk-ins’ he has been speaking to today had chosen to queue up although they have to wait longer than those who were able to pre-book.

Ald. McCready spent this morning speaking to Trust staff and people who were attending for their vaccine at Foyle Arena after it reopened as a vaccine hub today.

He described take up of the vaccine as “very positive both those who booked in and those who walked in”.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derry & Strabane Alderman Ryan McCready at Foyle Arena. Photograph: FJGarrett.

He added: “The length of queue wait for walk-ins was nearly two hours whilst the booked-in queue was half that. I spoke with a guy who had just decided to walk in for his booster whilst out walking his dog. Said he was happy wait in the ‘walk in queue’ holding his little dog in arm. He was keen to get it done before Christmas.

“Another couple had came down from Strabane but couldn’t book in online and decided to try the walk in service, both happy to wait.”

He said some others vented frustration about the ‘website lag’ and ‘it coming back as ineligible’, leading to them waiting in the walk-in queue.

“Everyone was very supportive of the staff and marshalls who were so helpful; catering for anyone with needs”, he said, including children, people on crutches and those with a disability.

“First day seems to have went well; but the queue for walk ins was much larger than the booked in queues. I would encourage everyone to book if possible, walk in if you can’t and make some time in your day to get your 1st, 2nd or booster jabs done.”

People can book now for Foyle Arena at covid-19.hscni.net/get-vaccinated/