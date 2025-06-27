Huge shortfall in Donegal homes with only 382 new builds last year when at least 1,200 per annum needed, says TD

There is a huge shortfall in the amount of new homes being build in Donegal with only 382 completed last year when 1,200 per year are needed.

That’s according to Donegal TD Charles Ward, who warned that as the population grows the required quota is only going to increase.

"Last year, only 382 new builds were completed in Donegal. That is nowhere near what is needed. We need to building 1,400 homes a year over the next ten to 15 years to keep on top of the defective concrete crisis alone.

"On top of this, we need to be building 1,200 new homes a year just to sustain the current population in Donegal. That does not account for population growth over the next number of years. Effectively, we need to be building 2,600 homes a year in the north west.

Charles Ward speaking in the Dáil on Wednesday last.

"We need targeted measures to introduce this to meet the housing demand. We cannot continue to allow this crisis to wreak havoc on the county,” said the 100% Redress TD.

Speaking in support of a motion calling for house-building to be ramped up, he said young people in Donegal ‘face an impossible situation as house prices soar and rents are unaffordable and unavailable’.

"It is a disgrace they are unable to afford to live in the very towns and communities they grew up in.

"Instead, they are forced to emigrate in the hope of a better life, opportunities and a bit of independence. Young people cannot be expected to live in their families homes well into adulthood. It is stunning that the independence of our young people is being severely damaged, along with family relationships,” he declared.

The problem, he said, was exacerbated by the defective block crisis wracking the county.

"The failure to enforce regulation means there is no guarantee that new builds or rebuilt homes are free from defective materials, allowing the vicious cycle to continue and leaving homeowners vulnerable to further trauma in the future. I know for a fact that today, there are houses in Donegal being built with defective concrete. We keep on continuing with this madness,” he blasted.

Deputy Ward reminded MLAs how the defective block crisis in Donegal has had very serious human repercussions beyond bricks and mortar.

“We all deserve a place to call home and to have a sense of security, but the sense of security is being stripped away from the people of Donegal. This is cruel and unfair.

"There need to be accountability, transparency and immediate action. People are seeking to move on with and enjoy their lives and to be rid of the burden of defective concrete. It is exhausting for them to live this crisis 24-7, 365 days per year, year in, year out,” he said.

The Donegal TD warned ‘rates of depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder and suicidal ideation among people living in defective homes are comparable with those among disaster-stricken and displaced populations’.

"This is incredibly concerning and warrants an emergency response in Donegal. It is time for the Government to wake up and take drastic action to allow us to continue to go on with our lives and help the people of Donegal,” he said.