I believe I am the best candidate to secure the only Unionist seat in Foyle

Gary Middleton

In that time, I have been working hard on your behalf to deliver for Foyle and the North West.

As a Junior Minister in the Northern Ireland Executive, I have provided a voice for the North West at the heart of our government.

Since entering the Northern Ireland Assembly, I’ve served on various Stormont committees including the Economy committee and the Environment committee. I served on the Northern Ireland Policing Board and most recently as Junior Minister in the Executive.

At all times, I used my place on those committees to speak up on behalf of those I represent, scrutinising legislation being brought forward by various ministers and to ensure there was a voice from the North West.

I have a consistent voting record on issues affecting every aspect of our society.

The only representative from this constituency who raised concerns about the flawed Integrated Education Bill, the impact of the Climate Change No 1 Bill on our rural community and the impact of legislation against some of our most vulnerable in society, the unborn child.

The past 2 years have been particularly challenging with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact this has had on our society.

During that time, my team has assisted hundreds of constituents with support, providing advice on furlough and support with funding, working closely with many businesses across our city to access support and to provide a voice for them and their sector.

Despite the pandemic and over the past 24 months I continued to fight for and deliver progress in other areas.

Securing jobs and investment across our city, supporting the community and voluntary sector by securing £159,000 for Foyle Search and Rescue and supporting over £2million for local community facilities.

I have been at the forefront in helping to secure the new Medical school at Magee and campaigning for additional funding for Mental Health Services.

I’ve hosted the Economy Minister with visits to local businesses who received support during the pandemic as well as support provided through the £100 High Street Voucher Scheme.

I work closely with him to deliver funding for key projects such as the Maritime Museum at Ebrington, alongside securing the Londonderry to London Air route until the end of March 2023.

With your support, I can continue to fight on your behalf for the North West.

At this election I am standing on my record. I believe that I am the best candidate to secure the only Unionist seat in Foyle and to ensure there is strong, dedicated representation.

I believe in hard work. I believe in never taking anyone, or anything for granted. I believe passionately in the people of Londonderry and this place that I grew up in.