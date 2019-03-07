IN FULL: Karen Bradley apology after security forces killings 'not crimes' comment

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Karen Bradley, has apologised for remarks she made in Westminster on Wednesday that Troubles killings at the hands of security forces were "not crimes".

Mrs. Bradley issued the statement on Thursday morning - here it is in full.

Some politicians, including SDLP leader, Colum Eastwood, called for Mrs. Bradley to resign after she made the remark in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

"Yesterday I made comments regarding the actions of soldiers during the Troubles.

"I want to apologise. I am profoundly sorry for the offence and hurt that my words have caused.

"The language was wrong and even though this was not my intention, it was deeply insensitive to many of those who lost loved ones.

"I know from those families that I have met personally just how raw their pain is and I completely understand why they want to see justice properly delivered.

"I share that aim and that is why I launched the public consultation on addressing the legacy of the troubles.

"My position and the position of this Government is clear. We believe fundamentally in the rule of law. Where there is any evidence of wrongdoing this should be pursued without fear or favour whoever the perpetrators might be.

"That is a principle that underpins our approach to dealing with legacy issues and it is one from which we will not depart."