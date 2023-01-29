IN PICTURES: Bloody Sunday March in Derry to mark 51st anniversary

The Bloody Sunday March for Justice took place in Derry on Sunday afternoon. Those gathered travelled the route from Creggan shops to the Bogside.The march formed part of the March for Justice programme.
Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.
1. The Bloody Sunday 51 commemoration march leaves the Creggan for Free Derry Corner on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2306GS – 22
The Bloody Sunday 51 commemoration march leaves the Creggan for Free Derry Corner on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2306GS – 22
Photo: George Sweeney
2. The Bloody Sunday 51 commemoration march makes it way along Lone Moor Road towards the Bogside on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2306GS – 30
The Bloody Sunday 51 commemoration march makes it way along Lone Moor Road towards the Bogside on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2306GS – 30
Photo: George Sweeney
3. Veteran civil rights campaigners Eamonn McCann and Bernadette McAliskey pictured at the Bloody Sunday 51 commemoration march on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2306GS – 32
Veteran civil rights campaigners Eamonn McCann and Bernadette McAliskey pictured at the Bloody Sunday 51 commemoration march on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2306GS – 32
Photo: George Sweeney
4. Relatives pass the Bloody Sunday mural on Westland Street during the Bloody Sunday 51 commemoration march on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2306GS – 31
Relatives pass the Bloody Sunday mural on Westland Street during the Bloody Sunday 51 commemoration march on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2306GS – 31
Photo: George Sweeney