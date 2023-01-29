Relatives carrying white crosses lead the Bloody Sunday 51 commemoration march along Rathlin Drive on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2306GS – 23

IN PICTURES: Bloody Sunday March in Derry to mark 51st anniversary

The Bloody Sunday March for Justice took place in Derry on Sunday afternoon. Those gathered travelled the route from Creggan shops to the Bogside.The march formed part of the March for Justice programme.