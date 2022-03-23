IN PICTURES: Unite strike action outside Strand Rd Council offices, Derry today

Members of Derry Trades Union Council and political representatives gathered in solidarity today with workers on the picket line outside the Council offices on Strand Road in Derry.

By Pictures by Conor McClean
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 4:06 pm

Derry City & Strabane District Council workers who are members of UNITE are among those across all 11 Councils and other sectors taking part in a week of industrial action.

Workers across all 11 Councils as well as some Education Authority and Housing Executive maintenance workers overwhelmingly voted for industrial action after rejecting a 1.75% government-set pay increase and talks failed to lead to a settlement.

Unite has called for localised talks and a more ‘realistic’ offer to its members.

Derry City & Strabane District Council has agreed to talks at a local level with representatives from various unions following this week’s action, which has impacted a number of services.

1.

Photo Sales

2.

Photo Sales

3.

Photo Sales

4.

Photo Sales
Strabane District CouncilDerryUniteWorkers
Next Page
Page 1 of 4