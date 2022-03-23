IN PICTURES: Unite strike action outside Strand Rd Council offices, Derry today

Derry City & Strabane District Council workers who are members of UNITE are among those across all 11 Councils and other sectors taking part in a week of industrial action.

Workers across all 11 Councils as well as some Education Authority and Housing Executive maintenance workers overwhelmingly voted for industrial action after rejecting a 1.75% government-set pay increase and talks failed to lead to a settlement.

Unite has called for localised talks and a more ‘realistic’ offer to its members.

Derry City & Strabane District Council has agreed to talks at a local level with representatives from various unions following this week’s action, which has impacted a number of services.