Income Support recipients in Derry and across Northern Ireland being moved to Universal Credit

People in receipt of Income Support are now being moved to Universal Credit (UC) with more benefits including Jobseekers and Housing benefit to transfer in the coming months.

The government ‘Move to UC’ project involves moving those who are still in receipt of benefits and Tax Credits to Universal Credit.

Having reached the final stages of Tax Credits migration, the Department for Communities said it has now started issuing ‘Migration Notice’ letters to people who receive Income Support, asking them to make a Universal Credit claim.

Those receiving a Migration Notice will have three months from the date of their letter to make a claim to UC.

A number of 'legacy' benefits are transferring to Universal Credit.

A spokesperson for the Department for Communities said: “People do not need to take any action unless they have received a Migration Notice letter from the Department for Communities.

"The migration process for remaining legacy benefits such as Housing Benefit, income-based Jobseekers Allowance and Employment and Support Allowance will begin throughout the year.

"Communities Minister Gordon Lyons encouraged everyone who receives a Migration Notice to take the appropriate action.

Minister Lyons said: “If you have received a Migration Notice it is important that you make a claim to Universal Credit.

“To ensure that everyone receives the financial support they are entitled to, staff in my Department are available to provide help through a dedicated telephony team and face-to-face support at local Jobs and Benefits offices.

“Online information is also available on the nidirect website and from independent welfare advice organisations like Advice NI.”

Universal Credit has been in place in the north since September 2017, replacing new claims to Income Support, Jobseeker’s Allowance (Income-Based), Employment and Support Allowance (Income-Related), Housing Benefit (rental) and tax credits.

A non-repayable two-week run-on payment is made for Income Support, Housing Benefit, Jobseekers Allowance (Income-Based) and Employment and Support Allowance (Income-Related) claimants who move to Universal Credit.

Support and advice on the Move to UC is available via a dedicated UC telephony team on 0800 012 1331.

There is also information online at nidirect: https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/campaigns/move-universal-credit

Independent advice on Universal Credit and welfare changes is also available by contacting: Advice NI: 0800 915 4604 and https://www.adviceni.net Housing Rights: https://www.housingrights.org.uk and Money Helper: https://www.moneyhelper.org.uk