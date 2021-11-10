Influential US Congressmen warn British against suspension of Article 16
Four influential US Congressmen have warned the British government that a failure to implement the Protocol will undermine decades of progress towards peace in Ireland.
Representatives Gregory W. Meeks, Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, William R. Keating, Chair of the Europe, Energy, the Environment and Cyber Subcommittee, Earl Blumenauer, Chair of the Ways and Means Subcommittee on Trade, and Brendan Boyle, Chair of the European Union Caucus, said invoking Article 16 of the Protocol would destablise trade and the peace process.
The Democratic representatives, who are close to US President Joe Biden, issued the warnings amid speculation the British Government is poised to suspend the Protocol.
They stated: “The Northern Ireland Protocol was a significant achievement during the volatile Brexit process, and its full implementation is critical for ensuring Brexit doesn’t undermine decades of progress toward peace on the island of Ireland.
“The Good Friday Agreement and broader peace process took patience and time to build, with good faith contributions from the communities in Northern Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and others. However, peace can unravel quickly.
“In threatening to invoke Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol, the United Kingdom threatens to not only destabilize trade relations, but also that hard earned peace. We call on the UK to abandon this dangerous path, and to commit to implementing the Northern Ireland Protocol in full.”