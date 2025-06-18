Inquiry and redress scheme for survivors of Mother and Baby Institutions, Magdalene Laundries and Workhouses to be established

By Staff Reporter
Published 18th Jun 2025, 17:54 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2025, 17:57 BST
An Inquiry and redress scheme for survivors of Mother and Baby Institutions, Magdalene Laundries and Workhouses is to be established.

The First Minister and Deputy First Minister introduced legislation this week.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: "These institutions and practices were a product of systemic misogyny. The regime inflicted on women and girls, many while heavily pregnant, was appalling and constituted cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Today, we also must also acknowledge that not only did women have their rights grossly denied within these institutions, so too did their children, now adults. They too were failed on every level.

Michelle O'Neill and Emma Little-Pengellyplaceholder image
Michelle O'Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly

"We hope this legislation demonstrates our sincere commitment to respecting and fulfilling the wishes of those who for many decades have suffered and been silenced.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said: “We deeply regret the pain and suffering of victims and survivors and today is a testament to their courage as we introduce this important and significant legislation.

"We know how long they have waited for answers and I hope they see this legislation as an important stage in the process as we seek to uncover the truth and hold those responsible to account.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The estimated cost is £80million, which includes almost £60m in initial redress payments to cover approximately 6,600 redress claims. Each eligible person will receive a payment of £10,000 and a £2,000 payment will be made to each eligible family member on behalf of a loved one who has died since September 29, 2011.

A further Individually Assessed Payment (IAP) for the specific harm suffered by an individual will follow the public inquiry.

Related topics:Michelle O'Neill
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice