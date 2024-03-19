Installation of floodlights as part of Strabane Melvin upgrade ‘particularly pertinent’ for Sion Swifts Ladies

Melvin Sports Complex

At a Health and Community Committee meeting on March 14, a council officer told members the council had previously implemented upgrade plans at the arena, but other phases, including the installation of floodlights which are 'particularly pertinent' to Sion Swifts Ladies, were not completed.

They added: “We had rough costings of around £500,000, so we seek approval, in advance of going to the capital working group, of a consultant team to establish specification and current cost for any proposal.

“Essentially, we’re looking to get a consultant team in place and also possibly take through a planning application so we’re informed going through to the group.”

Sinn Féin’s Paul Boggs said he met with Sion Swifts Ladies and they were 'very, very keen to see this progressed just as the other teams were when we were building the seating'.

He asked officers if they were not working on a planning application until the budget was approved, and asked for an 'idea of a timeline'.

An officer said the next steps were the appointment of a consultant.

“Once that consultant is appointed, that would give you a timeline of when we would have a cost, but they would also take forward a planning application and that would give the overall picture for capital working group.

“There was a very vocal opposition to the first phase at Melvin, so we need community consultation when there’s something like floodlights.