Irish government reinstates A5 commitment with an increased pledge of €600m (£514m) for the road

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste Micheál Martin and Minister Eamon Ryan made the announcement as part of new Government funding commitments of over €800million for Shared Island projects.

The €600m for the A5 will be complemented by work on linked road projects including the N2 Clontibret and Donegal TEN-T upgrades in 2024.

The Government has also announced €50 million for the Casement Park development; €12.5 million for a new hourly-frequency rail service between Belfast and Dublin; and €10 million in a renewed visitor experience at the Battle of the Boyne site due to reflect its unique historic significance to communities North and South.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Micheál Martin announcing increased A5 funding on Tuesday.

There will also be money for the Narrow Water Bridge connecting the Cooley Peninsula to the Mourne Mountains; the Carlingford Greenway; the development of three astronomical sites at Dunsink, Armagh and Birr; and pilot cooperation schemes by enterprise agencies (up to €30 million) and on education (up to €24 million).

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “At approximately €1 billion, it is the largest ever package of Government funding for cross-border investments. Construction of the new A5 could start later this year which will bring road connectivity to the North-West on a par with other parts of the island.

"The redevelopment of Casement Park stadium in Belfast will help maximise the benefit for Northern Ireland of hosting games in the UEFA EURO2028 championship which is a major East-West project.

"We also agreed today a major regeneration of the Battle of the Boyne site, including an allocation of €10 million from the Shared Island Fund.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan at the A5 announcement on Tuesday.

"Investment in an hourly service on the Enterprise will greatly assist the development of business and person to person links between Dublin and Belfast as well as all the towns on the way.

“This funding is about all-island investment, boosting the all-island economy and improving connections North and South, benefiting both jurisdictions and all communities. It is about understanding that, whatever the constitutional future of Ireland brings, investing in people, in quality of life, in opportunity, and for the generations to come, are all of our responsibilities and a common good we can best progress by working together.”

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin said: “Today marks an important moment, and I believe, the beginning of a new and positive chapter in cross border cooperation.

“The funding commitments by the Government mean strategically important and iconic projects such as the A5 North-West road corridor, and the Narrow Water Bridge, a powerful symbol and physical connection between North and South, can move forward with real ambition.

“Our funding commitments will contribute to a better-connected island, by road – through the A5 and the connecting N2 and TEN-T schemes – and by rail, with the introduction of an hourly-frequency service between Dublin and Belfast.

“The construction of the landmark Narrow Water Bridge will provide a lynchpin for connectivity and sustainable tourism in the Carlingford Lough region.

“With the major contribution to the redevelopment of Casement Park, a new Shared Island education programme, and a Shared Island Enterprise Scheme, the Government looks forward to working with the new Executive and the UK Government on maximising the impact of our investment to benefit people across the island.

“When I established the Shared Island Initiative in the Department of the Taoiseach in 2020, I was clear that for it to be successful, it needed to be a whole-of-Government priority. As ministerial colleagues reach out to and begin visits with their Northern colleagues, I am excited about the future of the initiative.”

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said: “With today’s funding allocations, the Government is taking a step forward with our Shared Island investment objectives and meeting commitments under the New Decade, New Approach agreements.

"It is a clear signal that if we are to address climate challenges we are better to work on an all-island basis. New funding for an hourly-frequency rail service between the two largest cities on the island will significantly improve public transport connectivity along the Dublin-Belfast economic corridor and is in keeping with the vision of the All-Island Strategic Rail Review.

“The Government is also providing funding to complete the Carlingford Greenway, a flagship cross-border active travel project. Other Shared Island programmes on Community Climate Action and Electric Vehicle charging point installation will get confirmation of grant awards in the coming months.

“We will work to progress other collaborative investment with the new Executive, including further investment in sustainable transport and the green energy transition, so that together we provide for a sustainable future across the island of Ireland.”

Sinn Féin MP Órfhlaith Begley welcomed the funding allocation.

The West Tyrone MP said: “It is welcome news that the Irish Government has today announced that it will provide over €600 million of funding to build the A5 road.

“We have consistently called on the government to increase its contribution to this important project in line with its previous commitments and today’s announcement represents positive progress.

“Transforming the A5 will save lives, create jobs and significantly cut journey times between the north-west and Dublin.

“The current A5 road has been the scene of heartbreak for too many families and has been held up for too long by objectors. Now is the time to move forward.