Jeffrey Donaldson seeks recall of Stormont to appoint Executive with Saturday likely
"I expect the Assembly will meet on Saturday following the Speaker consulting and making all necessary arrangements. It is my intention to meet with the leaders of the other Executive parties during the course of Friday to finalise arrangements on the key issues that will be tackled by the incoming Executive,” he said.
Mr. Donaldson wrote to the speaker after legislation aimed at ‘guaranteeing’ the North’s status in the UK and securing ‘unfettered’ trade within the UK internal market was approved by MPs.
"Following the completion of detailed internal party processes with my Party Officers, all our elected members and DUP Peers in the Lords, as well as the Government having taken the legislative steps required of it, we are now able to re-establish the Northern Ireland Assembly and the Northern Ireland Executive,” he said.