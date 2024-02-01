Jeffrey Donaldson seeks recall of Stormont to appoint Executive with Saturday likely

Jeffrey Donaldson

"I expect the Assembly will meet on Saturday following the Speaker consulting and making all necessary arrangements. It is my intention to meet with the leaders of the other Executive parties during the course of Friday to finalise arrangements on the key issues that will be tackled by the incoming Executive,” he said.

Mr. Donaldson wrote to the speaker after legislation aimed at ‘guaranteeing’ the North’s status in the UK and securing ‘unfettered’ trade within the UK internal market was approved by MPs.

