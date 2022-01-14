Jeremy Corbyn to deliver Bloody Sunday Memorial Lecture

Jeremy Corbyn

Mr Corbyn, who is the MP for Islington North in London, has been a long-standing supporter of the Bloody Sunday families, and supported the demand for a new inquiry to overturn the discredited Widgery Tribunal findings on the massacre on January 30, 1972.

This year’s lecture is one of the key events in a programme that will mark the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, when 13 men were shot dead by members of the Parachute Regiment. Another man, who was wounded, died later.

The Bloody Sunday Trust has chosen as its theme ‘One World One Struggle’.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Trust’s chairperson, Tony Doherty, said that as a result of the actions of the families in the Bloody Sunday Justice Campaign, Derry can take its place proudly among the great cities of the world that have struggled for justice.

“Through the long years of campaigning which saw the murdered dead of Bloody Sunday declared innocent and the despised Widgery Report binned, Derry became a beacon of hope for other people’s struggles for truth, justice and dignity. We are living in an age where ‘One World One Struggle’ is a real, lived and shared experience of solidarity with struggling peoples.”

Mr. Corbyn will deliver his lecture in Derry’s Guildhall, on Saturday, January 29 at 3pm. The Guildhall was the location for most of the hearings in the Bloody Sunday Inquiry, chaired by Mark Saville.

It was in the Guildhall, in June 2010, that the Bloody Sunday families learned the outcome of the Saville Inquiry, which overturned the Widgery findings and concluded that what happened on Bloody Sunday was 'unjustified and unjustifiable'.