Jeremy Corbyn to deliver Bloody Sunday Memorial Lecture
The 2022 Bloody Sunday Memorial Lecture will be delivered at Derry’s Guildhall on Saturday, January 29 by the former leader of the British Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.
Mr Corbyn, who is the MP for Islington North in London, has been a long-standing supporter of the Bloody Sunday families, and supported the demand for a new inquiry to overturn the discredited Widgery Tribunal findings on the massacre on January 30, 1972.
This year’s lecture is one of the key events in a programme that will mark the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, when 13 men were shot dead by members of the Parachute Regiment. Another man, who was wounded, died later.
The Bloody Sunday Trust has chosen as its theme ‘One World One Struggle’.
The Trust’s chairperson, Tony Doherty, said that as a result of the actions of the families in the Bloody Sunday Justice Campaign, Derry can take its place proudly among the great cities of the world that have struggled for justice.
“Through the long years of campaigning which saw the murdered dead of Bloody Sunday declared innocent and the despised Widgery Report binned, Derry became a beacon of hope for other people’s struggles for truth, justice and dignity. We are living in an age where ‘One World One Struggle’ is a real, lived and shared experience of solidarity with struggling peoples.”
Mr. Corbyn will deliver his lecture in Derry’s Guildhall, on Saturday, January 29 at 3pm. The Guildhall was the location for most of the hearings in the Bloody Sunday Inquiry, chaired by Mark Saville.
It was in the Guildhall, in June 2010, that the Bloody Sunday families learned the outcome of the Saville Inquiry, which overturned the Widgery findings and concluded that what happened on Bloody Sunday was 'unjustified and unjustifiable'.
The 2022 memorial lecture will comply with current public health guidelines relating to COVID-19. Details of in-person attendance and livestreaming arrangements will be announced in due course. Please check the Bloodysunday50.com website for the latest information regarding all events in Bloody Sunday 50 programme.