Jeremy Corbyn to visit Derry

The former British Labour Party leader will be in the city as a guest of Creggan Enterprises.

Conal McFeely, of Creggan Enterprises, said he was delighted Mr. Corbyn had accepted an invitation to visit the Ráth Mór centre and to be hosted by the organisation during his visit to Derry.

"Jeremy Corbyn has been a lifelong campaigner for social justice and workers' rights, and an ardent supporter of co-operatives and social enterprise.

"Throughout his illustrious career, he has demonstrated a commitment to Civil Rights as a champion of truth and justice.

"We believe he will receive a very warm welcome from the people of Creggan, Derry and Donegal," said Mr. McFeely.

During his visit the Islington North MP will meet local residents and community groups at the launch of Creggan Enterprises' 30th anniversary exhibition at Ráth Mór.