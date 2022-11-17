Jeremy Hunt announces extra £650m for hospitals and schools in the north

He announced the north will receive the money through the Barnett formula.

He was obliged to introduce extra funding for the north after he agreed to increase spending in England.

He said: “I've...had discussion with NHS England about the inflationary pressures on their budget. I recognise that efficiency savings alone will not be enough to deliver the services that we all need so because of difficult decisions taken elsewhere today I will increase the NHS budget in each of the next two years by £3.3bn.”

Jeremy Hunt.

This means proportionate increases in the north.

"The Barnett consequentials of today's decisions mean an extra £1.5bn for the Scottish Government, £1.2bn for the Welsh Government, £650m for the NI Executive.