Jeremy Hunt announces extra £650m for hospitals and schools in the north
The British Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced an extra £650m for hospitals and school in the north in his autumn budget statement on Thursday.
He announced the north will receive the money through the Barnett formula.
He was obliged to introduce extra funding for the north after he agreed to increase spending in England.
He said: “I've...had discussion with NHS England about the inflationary pressures on their budget. I recognise that efficiency savings alone will not be enough to deliver the services that we all need so because of difficult decisions taken elsewhere today I will increase the NHS budget in each of the next two years by £3.3bn.”
This means proportionate increases in the north.
"The Barnett consequentials of today's decisions mean an extra £1.5bn for the Scottish Government, £1.2bn for the Welsh Government, £650m for the NI Executive.
"That is more resources for the schools and hospitals in our devolved nations next year, the year after and every year thereafter,” he said.