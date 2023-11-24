Jewish Gaza protester refutes ‘anti-semitism’ allegations, decries 'brutal genocide'

A Jewish campaigner who took part in this week’s pro-Palestine protest in the Guildhall has strongly refuted allegations of anti-semitism and decried what she described as the ‘brutal genocide’ underway in Gaza.

Kat Healy was speaking after a meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council was disrupted by anti-war protesters campaigning for the implementation of the Council’s Boycott, Divestment and Sanction policy against Israel.

Ms. Healy, who took part in the protest as an individual on Wednesday, rejected criticism of a banner unfurled in the Guildhall during the protest.

The banner, which called for the expulsion of the Israeli Ambassador and featured the letters ‘S’ rendered in imitation of the insignia of the Nazi Schutzstaffel (SS), was criticised by unionists.

Kat Healy.

The DUP claimed the banner was ‘anti-semitic’ while UUP Alderman Ryan McCready said it was ‘inexcusable and unacceptable’.

Ms. Healy, a member of the small Jewish community in Derry, strongly rejected these claims.

"To accuse probably the only Jew in the room last night of being anti-semitic is a bit much,” said Ms. Healy who has long been involved in peaceful pro-Palestinian demonstrations in Derry.

She added: "I was very pleased to see the amount of coverage and media traction our protest in the Guildhall received, but very concerned that the main message was lost.

A banner unfurled during the Derry City and Strabane District Council meeting on Wednesday.

"We were there in solidarity with those in Gaza and to put pressure on Council to fully implement their corporate position on BDS.

"The banner that was brought into the Guildhall was indeed not anti-semitic and discussions about this by those offended on behalf of myself and others from the Jewish community are not helpful, but detract from the important support for the people of Palestine."

Ms Healy decried what she described as the ‘brutal genocide’ that is happening in Gaza.

She also stressed the distinction between Judaism and Zionism.

"People don’t understand the difference between Zionism and Judaism and anybody who tries to make a distinction that does specify the differences between those two things tends to be criticised as being anti-semitic,” she said.