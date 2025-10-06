Jim Gavin withdraws from Irish presidential race

Jim Gavin, Fianna Fáil’s candidate for the Irish Presidency, has withdrawn from the election.

His withdrawal means there are just two candidates left – Fine Gael’s Heather Humphreys and Independent Catherine Connolly.

Gavin’s name will remain on the ballot paper, as it is not possible at this point to add or remove a name. However, there will be no campaign for his election.

His announcement came on Sunday night, hours after a televised debate between the three candidates was aired on RTÉ.

From left, Catherine Connolly, Jim Gavin and Heather Humphreys.

Polling over recent times had also placed him behind his opponents.

In a statement, Gavin said that when he announced his intention to contest the Presidential election, he did so ‘in a spirit of lifelong public service and a love of country.’

"I always knew the campaign would be robust and challenging and anyone who knows me knows that I have never shirked from a contest. I have always sought to act in honour and good faith.

“However recent days have given me cause to reflect.

“I made a mistake that was not in keeping with my character and the standards I set myself. I am now taking steps to address the matter.

“I have also thought long and hard about the potential impact of the ongoing campaign on the wellbeing of my family and friends.

“Taking all these considerations on board, I have decided to withdraw from the presidential election contest with immediate effect and return to the arms of my family.”

The election takes place on October 24.