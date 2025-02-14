Lay-by for Free Derry tourist coaches hailed by Derry councillor

Proposals to develop a new lay-by in the Bogside to accommodate tourists visiting Free Derry Corner and other significant sites, have been welcomed by a local councillor.

Sinn Féin’s representative for the Moor District Electoral (DEA) area Aisling Hutton welcomed the Department for Infrastructure proposals for a coach parking bay at Rossville Street.

She said: “One of the concerns that are regularly raised by the tourism sector in Derry and tour operators from outside the city is the lack of adequate parking lay-bys for coaches in the Bogside.

“The area along Rossville Street and in and around Free Derry Wall/Museum and the H Block monument is always a hub of activity and very busy with traffic. I welcome the proposals that a new lay-by is to be constructed on Rossville Street to accommodate coaches.

“We have been lobbying strongly that the Free Derry cluster is a key component in the overall tourism strategy for the city.”