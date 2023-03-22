Relatives of loved ones killed during the Troubles are expected to be among those in attendance at the event organised by the Bloody Sunday Trust and Pat Finucane Centre on Monday evening.

The British government’s legislation proposes a statute of limitations for all Troubles-related killings in line with a Conservative election manifesto pledge in 2019.

There has been widespread opposition to the bill, with rallies and protests in Derry and across the north calling for it to be scrapped.

Footwear of victims of the troubles arranged to spell ‘NO’ at a protest against the proposed Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill, held in the Guildhall in 2022. Photo: George Sweeney. DER222GS – 015

The Director of the Bloody Sunday Trust, Maeve Mc Laughlin said: “On the eve of the next reading of the British government's shameful legacy bill the Bloody Sunday Trust and Pat Finucane Centre have arranged a slideshow of images on Free Derry Corner of those who will be affected by this bill, victims of the conflict denied investigations, inquests, court cases, truth and justice. From 7.30pm, Monday 27 March.

“Free Derry Corner has long been a symbol of national and international resistance and resilience and it is fitting that the Wall is used to highlight this shameful attempt to deny families access to proper judicial process.”

The British government has described its legislation as a ‘Bill to address the legacy of the Northern Ireland Troubles and promote reconciliation by establishing an Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery, limiting criminal investigations, legal proceedings, inquests and police complaints, extending the prisoner release scheme in the Northern Ireland (Sentences) Act 1998, and providing for experiences to be recorded and preserved and for events to be studied and memorialised’.

Among the many families opposed to it are that of Stephen McConomy, who was shot and killed by a British soldier as as he played with friends in 1982. He was just 11 years old.

Free Derry Corner.

At a commemoration to mark Stephen’s 40th anniversary, his brother Emmett vowed to that attempts by the British Government to introduce a statute would be resisted.

He stated: “We want justice, accountability, truth and full access to the legal system if we so wish.

“Our brother and our family deserve nothing less.

“All victims, and their families deserve justice, accountability truth.”

Families of victims of the troubles protest against the proposed Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill, at Guildhall Square on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER222GS – 019

