In the early hours of Tuesday the DUP agreed to return to Stormont if the legislation was brought forward at Westminster.

The legislation is aimed at giving effect to the Tory/DUP ‘Safeguarding the Union’ agreement that includes commitments to guarantee the North’s status in the UK and replace the ‘green lane’ for goods in the Windsor Framework with a ‘UK internal market system’.

The draft Windsor Framework (UK Internal Market and Unfettered Access) Regulations 2024 and draft Windsor Framework (Constitutional Status of NI) Regulations 2024 have now both been backed by MPs.

Chris Heaton-Harris