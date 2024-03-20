Leo Varadkar

Mr. Varadkar said he had taken the decision for both personal and political reasons but mainly for political reasons.

He has resigned as leader of Fine Gael with effect from today and will step down as Taoiseach as soon as a successor is available to take up the office.

"I have had the privilege to serve for the past 20 years as a public representative, 13 as a member of Cabinet, seven as leader of my Party, and most of those as Taoiseach of this great country. It's been the most fulfilling time of my life,” he announced at Government Buildings on Wednesday.

He said he hoped a new Taoiseach could be elected after the Easter break and that a new leader of Fine Gael could be in place for the Ard Fheis in April.

"When I became Party Leader and Taoiseach back in June 2017, I knew that one part of leadership is knowing when the time has come to pass on the baton to someone else. And then having the courage to do it. That time is now.

“So, I am resigning as President and Leader of Fine Gael effective today, and will resign as Taoiseach as soon as my successor is able to take up that office.

“I have asked our Party General Secretary and Executive Council to provide for the new Leader to be elected in advance of the Ard Fheis on Saturday, April 6, thus allowing a new Taoiseach to be elected when the Dáil resumes after the Easter break.

“I know this will come as a surprise to many and a disappointment to some. I hope you will at least understand my decision. I know that others will, how shall I put it, cope with the news just fine. That is the great thing about living in a democracy,” he said.

The 45-year-old said a number of factors underpinned his decision.

“My reasons for stepping down now are personal and political, but mainly political.

“I believe this Government can be re-elected. I believe my Party, Fine Gael, can gain seats in the next Dáil. Most of all, I believe that would be the right thing for the future of our country, continuing to take us forward. Protecting what we achieved and building on it.

“After careful consideration and some soul-searching, I believe a new Taoiseach will be better-placed than me to achieve that - to renew and strengthen the top team, to refocus our message and policies, and to drive implementation. After seven years in office, I am no longer the best person for that job,” he said.

Mr. Varadkar was first elected as TD for Dublin West in the 2007 election. He served as Minister for Social Protection, Minister for Health and Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport under Enda Kenny before replacing the Mayo-TD as Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader in 2017.