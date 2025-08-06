Liz Kimmins lodges appeal of High Court A5 decision

By Kevin Mullan
Published 6th Aug 2025, 13:26 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2025, 13:27 BST
The Department for Infrastructure has formally appealed a High Court decision to quash Stormont approval of the £1.7billion A5 road project.

The Department for Infrastructure confirmed on Wednesday it had served a Notice of Appeal against the A5 judgement made in June.

Speaking as the appeal was lodged to the Court of Appeal, Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins said: “I am determined to see this project go ahead and therefore it is important that we appeal the decision made in the High Court on 23 June.

“Too many lives have been lost on the A5, and far too many have been injured. We owe it to those people and their families to use every opportunity available to us to improve road safety in this area.

“The A5 Western Transport Corridor is a vital infrastructure project; my team and I have been working around the clock and will continue to do so. We are determined to build the A5.”

