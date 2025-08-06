Liz Kimmins lodges appeal of High Court A5 decision

The Department for Infrastructure has formally appealed a High Court decision to quash Stormont approval of the £1.7billion A5 road project.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Department for Infrastructure confirmed on Wednesday it had served a Notice of Appeal against the A5 judgement made in June.

Speaking as the appeal was lodged to the Court of Appeal, Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins said: “I am determined to see this project go ahead and therefore it is important that we appeal the decision made in the High Court on 23 June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Too many lives have been lost on the A5, and far too many have been injured. We owe it to those people and their families to use every opportunity available to us to improve road safety in this area.

“The A5 Western Transport Corridor is a vital infrastructure project; my team and I have been working around the clock and will continue to do so. We are determined to build the A5.”