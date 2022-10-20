Liz Truss 1/6 to go in 2022 with Boris Johnson return priced at 15/2
British Prime Minister Liz Truss is now 1/6 with a leading bookmaker to be replaced as the British premier this year.
BoyleSports has slashed odds on an imminent Downing Street exit, saying it has been ‘backed off the boards’ after what it described as ‘a night of chaos in the House of Commons’.
Following the resignation of the British Home Secretary Suella Braverman and as Ms. Truss was meeting again on Thursday with 1922 Backbench Committee Chair Graham Brady, BoyleSports has slashed the odds on a 2022 departure for Truss into 1/6 from 1/2.
Two former British Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Theresa May are in among the favourites to replace her.
Favourite to replace her is the former British Chancellor Rishi Sunak who has been backed into 5/4 from 7/4 ahead of Penny Mordaunt (4/1), Jeremy Hunt (9/2), and Boris Johnson (15/2). Theresa May is 25/1 to take over.
Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “It looks like a desperate fight for survival for Liz Truss, but the odds now have her on the thinnest of thin ice. The move into 1/6 is off the back of significant stakes even at short odds-on prices, so it’s clear that a vast majority of punters believe it’s only a matter of time.”
The BoyleSports book runs as follows:
When Will Liz Truss Be Replaced As PM?
1/6 2022
9/2 2023
20/ 2024
33/1 2025 or later
Next Conservative Party Leader
5/4 Rishi Sunak
4/1 Penny Mordaunt
9/2 Jeremy Hunt
15/2 Boris Johnson
17/2 Ben Wallace
18/1 Kemi Badenoch
25/1 Theresa May
25/1 Suella Braverman
33/1 bar