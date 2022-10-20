Liz Truss

BoyleSports has slashed odds on an imminent Downing Street exit, saying it has been ‘backed off the boards’ after what it described as ‘a night of chaos in the House of Commons’.

Following the resignation of the British Home Secretary Suella Braverman and as Ms. Truss was meeting again on Thursday with 1922 Backbench Committee Chair Graham Brady, BoyleSports has slashed the odds on a 2022 departure for Truss into 1/6 from 1/2.

Two former British Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Theresa May are in among the favourites to replace her.

Favourite to replace her is the former British Chancellor Rishi Sunak who has been backed into 5/4 from 7/4 ahead of Penny Mordaunt (4/1), Jeremy Hunt (9/2), and Boris Johnson (15/2). Theresa May is 25/1 to take over.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “It looks like a desperate fight for survival for Liz Truss, but the odds now have her on the thinnest of thin ice. The move into 1/6 is off the back of significant stakes even at short odds-on prices, so it’s clear that a vast majority of punters believe it’s only a matter of time.”

The BoyleSports book runs as follows:

When Will Liz Truss Be Replaced As PM?

1/6 2022

9/2 2023

20/ 2024

33/1 2025 or later

Next Conservative Party Leader

5/4 Rishi Sunak

4/1 Penny Mordaunt

9/2 Jeremy Hunt

15/2 Boris Johnson

17/2 Ben Wallace

18/1 Kemi Badenoch

25/1 Theresa May

25/1 Suella Braverman

