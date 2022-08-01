Liz Truss 'backed off the boards' into 1/33 to be next British Prime Minister

The company confirmed that the former British Chancellor Rishi Sunak received a slight boost to his campaign when an Ipsos poll for the Evening Standard suggested Conservative voters rated him as the preferred candidate to take the keys to Number 10.

However, Ms. Truss remains ahead in the polls with Tory members currently choosing the next party leader and her campaign has also been bolstered by support from former candidates Nadhim Zahawi and Tom Tugendhat.

Truss has now sunk into 1/33 from 2/5 with BoyleSports over the past week to win the contest, while Sunak has been pushed out to a remote 9/1 shot, despite having once been a short 6/4 favourite.

Liz Truss

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “It’s not often we see 1/33 shots beaten, so punters have all but crowned Liz Truss the winner already. About nine in every ten are backing her now and with support for Rishi Sunak so thin on the ground, it would be a huge surprise if he turned it around from here.”