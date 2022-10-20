Speaking following the resignation of British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Thursday after 45 days in office, Colum Eastwood MP said:

“Liz Truss’ Tory government shredded its political authority and economic credibility when they promised unfunded tax cuts for the mega-rich while working people were left to a market meltdown that sent mortgage rates through the roof.

“The Conservative Party has no mandate to govern. Moving the deckchairs around the Tory Titanic will not deliver the radical change that people in Northern Ireland need in terms of support from the cost of living crisis, help to address soaring interest rates and the restoration of devolved government.

“It is far beyond time for a change of government in London and a new Labour led administration that will put an end to this disastrous Conservative rule.”

Truss’ resignation brings an end to her six week spell as prime minister during which she lost the confidence of MPs, party members, the wider public and her fiscal policies spooked financial markets.

“This morning I met the chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady. We’ve agreed that there will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week,” she said on Thursday.

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD said it is ordinary workers and families who are being punished by the continuing chaos and incompetence at the heart of a chaotic Tory government in London.

Speaking following the resignation of Liz Truss as British Prime Minister, she said: “This is a rudderless Tory government which has no mandate in Ireland. Liz Truss' legacy will be soaring mortgage payments, wrecking the economy, lifting the cap on bankers’ bonuses and working in the interests of the super-rich.

“Only a locally elected Executive and Ministers working together will properly serve the interests of people here. The clock is ticking with eight days left to restore the Assembly and form a government.