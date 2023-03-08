Maeve O’Neill urges support for ‘Stop Violence Against Women and Girls’ rally

The Alliance for Choice Derry and Stop Street Harassment NI march and rally will set off from Bishop’s Gate at 11pm on Saturday, March 11, for speeches at the Guildhall.

It has been organised as part of this week’s International Women’s Day celebrations.

Encouraging as many people to come out to support the march, Colr. O’Neill stated: "The North is the most dangerous place to be a woman, with the joint highest deaths from domestic abuse. These statistics are shameful and they expose the inequalities women face in every aspect of life.

"The more unequal and the more oppressed women are, the more violence we will see. We have a politic that is extremely male dominated and in many ways anti-women, with no childcare strategy, low wages for women, poor access to reproductive rights which continues to be undermined by Government.”

The PBP councillor said a strong turn out at the march and rally would send a strong message of support for the campaign for improved rights for women.

