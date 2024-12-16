Magee Taskforce report ‘offers vision towards 10,000 students at the university’ - Delargy

By Kevin Mullan
Published 16th Dec 2024, 17:15 BST
Updated 16th Dec 2024, 17:50 BST

Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy has hailed the launch of the Magee Taskforce report which, he said, provides a path to delivering 10,000 students at the university.

The Foyle MLA said: “This is a hugely positive day for the North West and demonstrates Economy Minister Conor Murphy’s commitment to driving forward real change for our region.

“The Taskforce’s report focuses include plans for new capital projects such as research facilities, teaching blocks, and student accommodation, an extensive marketing campaign in conjunction with Tourism NI, and improved relationships between the university and local communities.

“New economic analysis details the transformative impact the expansion of Magee will have, creating 4,600 jobs and boosting the local economy to the tune of £258 million per year.

Sinn Féin MLAs Ciara Ferguson and Pádraig Delargy with the First Minister Michelle O'Neill at Magee College.placeholder image
“Putting Derry firmly on the map as a vibrant place to live, work and study is a priority for Sinn Féin, and I look forward to continuing to work with the economy minister and others to progress this game-changing project.”

