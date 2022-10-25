Making final episode of ‘Derry Girls’ ‘enforced viewing’ in schools ‘would not be a bad thing’

Simon Hoare, chair of the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee only half-jokingly made the suggestion during an exchange with the Secretary of State for the north, Chris Heaton-Harris.

"Maybe enforced viewing of the final episode of ‘Derry Girls’ in every school actually would not be a bad thing. There may have to be a few bleeps,” said Mr. Hoare.

The final episode series 3 of the hit Channel 4 comedy dealt with the 1998 referendum on whether or not to accept the peace settlement.

Front row: l-r: Michelle Mallon (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell) and Erin Quinn (Saoirse Monica Jackson).Second row: l-r: Mary Quinn (Tara Lynne O'Neill), Gerry Quinn (Tommy Tiernan). Third Row: l-r: Sarah McCool (Kathy Kiera Clarke), Granda Joe (Ian McEclhinney).

Mr. Heaton-Harris, in his reply, referred to the forthcoming 25th anniversary of the peace accord, stating. “There is an opportunity, though. I hope that it is going to be a time for reflection on what was good in the past and how it can be built on for the future.

"We can use the moments that we will have in time, with maybe some big visits, big moments and speeches from fantastic orators, such as you, Chair, so people will be reminded of the importance of the Belfast/Good Friday agreement and what it has done for peace and prosperity in Northern Ireland as we move forward.”