The Derry republican says he was detained at Bristol airport whilst travelling to England with another man who was also approached, the group said.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

After refusing, the man then claims he later received a text message, that stated: “To be clear, I am not asking you to work for us - at least hear what I have to say before deciding the best thing to do. If the sum wasn't right and you have a figure in mind why not let me know?”