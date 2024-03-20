Man claims he was approached by Mi5 agents twice in five days
The Derry republican says he was detained at Bristol airport whilst travelling to England with another man who was also approached, the group said.
Saoradh claim the man was offered ‘a briefcase full of money in a bid to encourage traditional republicans to reject revolutionary republicanism’.
After refusing, the man then claims he later received a text message, that stated: “To be clear, I am not asking you to work for us - at least hear what I have to say before deciding the best thing to do. If the sum wasn't right and you have a figure in mind why not let me know?”
Paddy Gallagher, of Saoradh, claimed: “Since the start of 2024 we have seen a huge increase in approaches by Mi5 on republicans from across the Occupied Six Counties.”
The ‘Journal’ contacted the Home Office.