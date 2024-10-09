Michael McMonagle

Mary Lou McDonald addressed the Michael McMonagle controversy in the Dáil after Government Chief Whip Hildegarde Naughton called for statements on the matter.

The Minister of State at the Department of the Taoiseach raised the McMonagle case while proposing the Order of Business on Tuesday.

She said that "it would be only right that we would convene a meeting of the Business Committee with immediate effect to organise statements in the Dáil.”

The Sinn Féin leader addressed the issue, stating: “First of all, if you will indulge me, a Cheann Comhairle, if the Government wants to schedule statements on the important issues of child protection and safeguarding, that is in its gift."

Mary Lou McDonald said action was taken by her party over the matter.

“We take these matters very, very seriously indeed. I have taken swift action by way of response."

She also called on the the Taoiseach, the Tánaiste and the parties of Government "to also make clear what sanctions they have adopted" in cases in which very senior members of other parties, she alleged "have written character references for convicted rapists and child abusers.”

Time will now be set aside for fuller statements to be made.