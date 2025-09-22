Mayor of Derry encourages residents to be lifesavers during Organ Donation week

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Ruairí McHugh, is encouraging everyone across the city and district to show their support for Organ Donation Week 2025 by confirming their decision on the NHS Organ Donor Register.

To mark the start of this awareness week, which runs from Monday, September 22, to Sunday, September 28, civic buildings across the Council area will be lit up in pink, symbolising the hope and generosity that organ donation represents.

“With over 8,000 people across the nation currently waiting for a life-saving transplant, and with demand continuing to exceed supply, we all have a role to play here. Organ donation is one of the most selfless and powerful acts we can make. By taking just two minutes to confirm your decision online and talking to your loved ones about it, you could help save up to nine lives.

“This week, as we light up our civic buildings in pink, I’m asking every resident to take that vital step—register your decision, have the conversation, and give the gift of life. Sadly, someone will die today waiting for a transplant. Together, we can be part of the change and give hope to those who are still waiting,” said Mayor McHugh.

Civic buildings across Derry and Strabane, including Council Offices in Derry and Strabane, The Guildhall Clock, The Alley Theatre, The Tinnies and The Castle in CastleDerg, will be illuminated in pink tonight (Monday, September 22) to celebrate the week-long campaign.

Throughout Organ Donation Week, Organ Donation NI will be sharing real-life stories, testimonials, and expert advice via their social media channels to help raise awareness and encourage more people to register.

The council added that following the 2023 opt-out law change, most people in Northern Ireland will now be considered potential organ donors when they die, unless they are in an excluded group. However, it is still crucial to confirm your decision and share it with your family, ensuring your wishes are understood and respected.

To register or check your decision on the NHS Organ Donor Register, visit www.organdonationni.info or call 0300 123 23 23.