Mayor of Derry/Strabane Lilian Seenoi Barr hails Magee Taskforce report and action plan

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Councillor Lilian Seenoi Barr has welcomed the publication of the Magee Taskforce report and action plan.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “The expansion of the Magee campus is an integral part of the wider vision of Council and its partners to bring about positive and sustainable economic, social, cultural and civic benefits for the region.

"The expansion of the university is a central component in the economic regeneration of our City and District and wider region. We believe that university expansion, alongside with the City Deal investment, will stimulate growth and attract wider investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Council fully acknowledges the work of Economy Minister Conor Murphy in establishing the Taskforce and his commitment to addressing regional imbalance.

Stephen Kelly, Chair of the Magee Taskforce, Mayor of Derry, Colr. Lilian Seenoi-Barr, Nicola Skelly, Vice-Chair of the Magee Taskforce, Economy Minister, Conor Murphy MLA and Professor Paul Bartholomew, Vice-Chancellor, Ulster University.

"It is important to note that since the Taskforce was set up, there has been a concentrated focus by the Department, along with allocated resources, to support the expansion of the Magee campus.”

The mayor said she wished to acknowledge the work done to date by the Taskforce in prioritising the action plan.

She hailed the level of collaboration and input from a wide range of stakeholders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This Action Plan sets out a positive pathway towards addressing the challenges of university campus expansion and increasing student numbers, as well as addressing issues around the local environmental and infrastructural requirements, necessary to support it.

“As a Council we are fully committed to playing our part in providing what support we can to achieve economic and sustainable growth in keeping with our commitments set out in our Strategic Growth Plan,” said the mayor.