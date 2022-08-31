McLaughlin expresses concern following increase of more than 300 domestic abuse crimes in Derry City & Strabane

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This represents a 17% increase, bringing the number of domestic abuse crimes in the district between July 2021 and June 2022 to 2,388.

Ms. McLaughlin said: “These stark statistics confirm the grim reality of domestic abuse which is still affecting far too many people across our society. The fact that Derry City & Strabane policing district has experienced an increase of 347 domestic abuse crimes should be a serious cause for concern.

“It is also particularly concerning that ten policing districts have showed an increase in the number of domestic abuse incidents this year compared to last. The fact is that far from making progress, we are going backwards on this issue and more women are suffering the consequences.

SDLP Foyle MLA Sinead McLaughlin.

“These statistics are even more frustrating when you consider that we do not yet have a Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy. This speaks volumes about the seriousness with which this crisis is being treated by the Executive parties and is a truly damning indictment of the state of our politics and the priorities of our political leaders.