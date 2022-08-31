McLaughlin expresses concern following increase of more than 300 domestic abuse crimes in Derry City & Strabane
SDLP Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin has said that domestic abuse must never be tolerated in our society, following the release of statistics that showed in Derry City and Strabane policing district there has been an increase of 347 domestic abuse crimes in July 2021-June 2022 compared to July 2020-June 2021.
This represents a 17% increase, bringing the number of domestic abuse crimes in the district between July 2021 and June 2022 to 2,388.
Ms. McLaughlin said: “These stark statistics confirm the grim reality of domestic abuse which is still affecting far too many people across our society. The fact that Derry City & Strabane policing district has experienced an increase of 347 domestic abuse crimes should be a serious cause for concern.
“It is also particularly concerning that ten policing districts have showed an increase in the number of domestic abuse incidents this year compared to last. The fact is that far from making progress, we are going backwards on this issue and more women are suffering the consequences.
Most Popular
-
1
Joint funeral to take place for Derry teenagers Joseph Sebastian and Reuven Simon
-
2
Two teenagers who died in Enagh Lough tragedy are named locally as Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian
-
3
Fundraiser set up to support families of Enagh Lough tragedy
-
4
Two teenagers die in Enagh Lough tragedy
-
5
Enagh Lough Tragedy: St Columb’s College ‘devastated’ over the loss of its two pupils
“These statistics are even more frustrating when you consider that we do not yet have a Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy. This speaks volumes about the seriousness with which this crisis is being treated by the Executive parties and is a truly damning indictment of the state of our politics and the priorities of our political leaders.
“Domestic abuse is a heinous crime can never be normalised in our society and we need to do everything possible to eradicate it once and for all. We can’t wait any longer for our government to wake up to this crisis. We need to see progress on the Strategy and we also need to ensure that it is fully resourced and implemented. I will be writing to the Permanent Secretary of The Executive Office to urge progress on this important issue.”