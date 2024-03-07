McLaughlin says the North’s reputation in America was damaged by Stormont hiatus

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The SDLP MLA asked the Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly about the impact of the collapse of the power-sharing institutions on the work of the Northern Ireland Bureau, the Executive’s diplomatic mission to the United States and Canada.

It has a number of full-time staff members in offices in Washington, DC, in the Homer Building a few blocks from the White House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exchange occurred after the Deputy First Minister was asked about her proposed visit to America for St. Patrick’s Day.

Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin.

"Does the deputy First Minister agree that stop-start Government damages our international reputation and negates our ability to positively sell Northern Ireland? Remember, it is only 12 months since we did not go to Washington, because we had no Government,” said the SDLP economy spokesperson.

Mrs Little-Pengelly responded: “As I very clearly set out, moving forward, the key thing is to try to build robust, confident, strong and constructive working relationships.

"I look forward to working with the Member and her party, as the official Opposition, and, indeed, with parties throughout the Assembly to sell a very positive vision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The key thing is to ensure that we avoid instability by working well together. I am confident that we have the ambition to do that across all the parties of the Executive, and I look forward to working constructively with the official Opposition.”