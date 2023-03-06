Memorial quilts commemorating victims of the Troubles feature in Guildhall exhibition

The South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) Legacy of Injustice Project can be viewed in the Whittaker Suite from Friday, March 10 to Monday, March 13.

Kenny Donaldson, SEFF's Director of Services explained the rationale for the Exhibition: "As we face into the 25th Anniversary of The Belfast Agreement signed on Good Friday 1998, we felt it vitally important that the voices of those unable to speak for themselves would be heard within public discourse.

"Across the six memorial quilts which will be displayed as part of the exhibition, almost 400 innocents are remembered, ordinary yet extraordinary men, women and children from across the community and who were murdered/killed in Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Great Britain and mainland Europe.”

The exhibition will take place in the Guildhall