Mica blocks a Reserved Matter says Lyons in response to Derry register query from McCrossan
SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan asked the minister what discussions had taken place with the Council in relation to homes with defective mica blocks since they launched the register.
The register was established last year to allow citizens report if they suspected their homes had been affected by defective blocks containing mica, pyrite or pyrrhotite.
Mr. Lyons responded: “On January 6, 2023, the Council’s Director of Environment and Regeneration wrote to the Department’s Permanent Secretary regarding defective mica blocks.
"Officials responded on January 19, 2023 to advise that the issue pertaining to defective mica blocks is a Reserved Matter that is not within the responsibility of my Department.
"There has been no further correspondence with DC&SDC on this issue since the launch of their register.”