Mica blocks a Reserved Matter says Lyons in response to Derry register query from McCrossan

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons has said any issues pertaining to defective Mica blocks would be a Reserved Matter when asked by SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan if he had any contact with Derry and Strabane council over a registry launched last year.
By Ben Kennedy
Published 25th Mar 2024, 17:17 GMT
Updated 25th Mar 2024, 17:17 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan asked the minister what discussions had taken place with the Council in relation to homes with defective mica blocks since they launched the register.

The register was established last year to allow citizens report if they suspected their homes had been affected by defective blocks containing mica, pyrite or pyrrhotite.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr. Lyons responded: “On January 6, 2023, the Council’s Director of Environment and Regeneration wrote to the Department’s Permanent Secretary regarding defective mica blocks.

Most Popular
A home affected by mica blocks in Donegal.A home affected by mica blocks in Donegal.
A home affected by mica blocks in Donegal.

"Officials responded on January 19, 2023 to advise that the issue pertaining to defective mica blocks is a Reserved Matter that is not within the responsibility of my Department.

"There has been no further correspondence with DC&SDC on this issue since the launch of their register.”

Related topics:Gordon LyonsCouncilDerry