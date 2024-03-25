Mica blocks a Reserved Matter says Lyons in response to Derry register query from McCrossan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan asked the minister what discussions had taken place with the Council in relation to homes with defective mica blocks since they launched the register.

The register was established last year to allow citizens report if they suspected their homes had been affected by defective blocks containing mica, pyrite or pyrrhotite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr. Lyons responded: “On January 6, 2023, the Council’s Director of Environment and Regeneration wrote to the Department’s Permanent Secretary regarding defective mica blocks.

A home affected by mica blocks in Donegal.

"Officials responded on January 19, 2023 to advise that the issue pertaining to defective mica blocks is a Reserved Matter that is not within the responsibility of my Department.