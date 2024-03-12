Middleton asks Lyons to support bringing All-Ireland Pipe Band Championship back to Derry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mr. Lyons said: “I have no doubt that Londonderry would be as welcoming a host for the Championship, as Lurgan and Ballymena have been in recent years; however the Arts Council does not sponsor or provide funding towards the cost of competitions.”

The Foyle MLA asked what support the Department for Communities can provide to bring the championships back, through an Assembly Question.

The Minister replied: “The All-Ireland Pipe Band Championship is a joint initiative between The Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association NI Branch and the Irish Pipe Band Association and is an important event in the banding calendar. Decisions on the venue are a matter for the organisers.

“The Arts Council of NI is the Department’s principal means for the delivery of support to the arts.”