Middleton asks Lyons to support bringing All-Ireland Pipe Band Championship back to Derry

Gary Middleton has asked arts minister Gordon Lyons if his department would support bringing the All-Ireland Pipe Band Championships back to Derry.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 12th Mar 2024, 10:36 GMT
Updated 12th Mar 2024, 10:36 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Mr. Lyons said: “I have no doubt that Londonderry would be as welcoming a host for the Championship, as Lurgan and Ballymena have been in recent years; however the Arts Council does not sponsor or provide funding towards the cost of competitions.”

The Foyle MLA asked what support the Department for Communities can provide to bring the championships back, through an Assembly Question.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Minister replied: “The All-Ireland Pipe Band Championship is a joint initiative between The Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association NI Branch and the Irish Pipe Band Association and is an important event in the banding calendar. Decisions on the venue are a matter for the organisers.

“The Arts Council of NI is the Department’s principal means for the delivery of support to the arts.”

The Arts Council supports the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association NI Branch with annual funding.

Related topics:Gordon LyonsDerryGary MiddletonMiddletonArts CouncilDepartment for Communities