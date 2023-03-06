Marking 25 years since the signing of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement, which Mo Mowlam oversaw as then Secretary of State, the university’s launch of the studio in her name also included the unveiling of a new mural celebrating Mo Mowlam’s lasting impact and legacy.

The facility’s opening the first in a programme of events Ulster University is organising for the peace agreement’s anniversary.

Those in attendance at the official opening include Mo’s stepson Freddie and stepdaughter, director and producer Henrietta Norton; current leader of the Labour Party, Sir Keir Starmer; current Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Peter Kyle; and former Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Louise Haigh.

The late Mo Mowlam in Derry. (Picture Hugh Gallagher)

Made possible by funds raised by the Labour Party Irish Society, a space in the Foyle Arts Centre has been transformed into a fit-for-purpose studio which will enable Ulster University’s Cinematic Arts students to harness their creative talents in an environment replicating a professional film studio.

Freddie and Henrietta Norton, Mo Mowlam's stepchildren in attendance at the launch of the Mo Mowlam Studio, said: “We are incredibly proud and grateful to see the life and legacy of our wonderful stepmum, Mo Mowlam, celebrated at Ulster University in Derry. Before going into politics, Mo was an academic and teacher. She believed in the power of education to transform people's lives and make the world a better place. And as a politician, she placed great value and importance on ensuring the voices of everyone were heard, especially young people in Northern Ireland.

“The Mo Mowlam Studio is an educational space which brings students together, enables them to find their voice and express themselves, and invests in their

futures - there could not be a more fitting tribute.”

Cinematic Arts students, Keir Starmer, Henrietta and Freddie Norton with Prof, Vic McCollum.

Opening the studio, Ulster University Provost Professor Cathy Gormley-Heenan described Mo Mowlam as “an inspirational leader who played an instrumental role in the signing of the Good Friday Agreement”.

“Today’s launch here in Derry highlights Ulster University’s continued commitment to the North West, the arts and culture of the region, and to our students leveraging the power of film to inspire social change. This truly is an investment in the futures of our young people – the post-Good Friday Agreement generation.”

Keir Starmer MP, Leader of the Labour Party, added: “Mo Mowlam was a true political force with an unwavering dedication to peace. Her political skill, courage and charisma brought people together from all sides, and as part of the last Labour government, she helped pave the way for the Good Friday Agreement.

“Mo loved the people of Northern Ireland, and was passionate about securing better opportunities for the next generation. I’m honoured to see her legacy celebrated with the opening of the Mo Mowlam Studio at Ulster University's campus in Derry today. It will support the University's Cinematic Arts students for years to come, and is an investment in Northern Ireland's creative industries.

Mo Mowlam visiting Pilots Row in Derry back in the 1990s.

“On behalf of the Labour Party, I thank the staff and students at Ulster University, and everyone who has made this brilliant project possible.”

The project will serve as a boost to the screen industry in NI - a thriving sector that has emerged in the years since the Good Friday Agreement, and promises

to continue to put NI on the world stage as a leader in the creative industries.

The donation has been used to create a space that will enhance the practical learning experience of Ulster University’s cinematic arts students and is testament

Mo mOwlam meeting children in the Fountain estate in the 1990s. (Picture Hugh Gallagher)

to Mo’s lasting legacy of investing in young people, long after the signing of the peace agreement. The additional new specialist teaching space reflects a shared commitment to accessing higher education and the opportunity to support creative excellence for students in their chosen subject.

You can watch a short showreel of recent work from Ulster University students here: https://vimeo.com/798394026

If you’re interested in finding out more about Cinematic Arts at Ulster University, visit: https://www.ulster.ac.uk/courses/202324/cinematic-arts-30859

The Mo Mowlam cinematic arts studio.