Mo Mowlam studio opens at Ulster University in Derry ahead of 25th anniversary of Good Friday Agreement
A newly-refurbished cinematic arts studio named after former Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, the late Mo Mowlam has been opened at Ulster University’s Magee campus .
Marking 25 years since the signing of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement, which Mo Mowlam oversaw as then Secretary of State, the university’s launch of the studio in her name also included the unveiling of a new mural celebrating Mo Mowlam’s lasting impact and legacy.
The facility’s opening the first in a programme of events Ulster University is organising for the peace agreement’s anniversary.
Those in attendance at the official opening include Mo’s stepson Freddie and stepdaughter, director and producer Henrietta Norton; current leader of the Labour Party, Sir Keir Starmer; current Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Peter Kyle; and former Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Louise Haigh.
Made possible by funds raised by the Labour Party Irish Society, a space in the Foyle Arts Centre has been transformed into a fit-for-purpose studio which will enable Ulster University’s Cinematic Arts students to harness their creative talents in an environment replicating a professional film studio.
Freddie and Henrietta Norton, Mo Mowlam's stepchildren in attendance at the launch of the Mo Mowlam Studio, said: “We are incredibly proud and grateful to see the life and legacy of our wonderful stepmum, Mo Mowlam, celebrated at Ulster University in Derry. Before going into politics, Mo was an academic and teacher. She believed in the power of education to transform people's lives and make the world a better place. And as a politician, she placed great value and importance on ensuring the voices of everyone were heard, especially young people in Northern Ireland.
“The Mo Mowlam Studio is an educational space which brings students together, enables them to find their voice and express themselves, and invests in their
futures - there could not be a more fitting tribute.”
Opening the studio, Ulster University Provost Professor Cathy Gormley-Heenan described Mo Mowlam as “an inspirational leader who played an instrumental role in the signing of the Good Friday Agreement”.
“Today’s launch here in Derry highlights Ulster University’s continued commitment to the North West, the arts and culture of the region, and to our students leveraging the power of film to inspire social change. This truly is an investment in the futures of our young people – the post-Good Friday Agreement generation.”
Keir Starmer MP, Leader of the Labour Party, added: “Mo Mowlam was a true political force with an unwavering dedication to peace. Her political skill, courage and charisma brought people together from all sides, and as part of the last Labour government, she helped pave the way for the Good Friday Agreement.
“Mo loved the people of Northern Ireland, and was passionate about securing better opportunities for the next generation. I’m honoured to see her legacy celebrated with the opening of the Mo Mowlam Studio at Ulster University's campus in Derry today. It will support the University's Cinematic Arts students for years to come, and is an investment in Northern Ireland's creative industries.
“On behalf of the Labour Party, I thank the staff and students at Ulster University, and everyone who has made this brilliant project possible.”