Naked men and women wearing nothing but pants stage protest in full view of M.P.s debating Brexit in House of Commons

Up to a dozen men and women wearing nothing but their underwear have staged a protest in full view of M.P.s debating Brexit in the House of Commons.

The incident happened shortly before 6:00pm on Monday evening.

Journalists on the ground in Westminster said the men and women were climate change protestors.

"BREAKING: Naked protest in the Commons public gallery. 12 protestors wearing only their pants. Looks like climate change protest. Body paint says 'Climate Justice Now'," Tweeted I.T.V. political correspondent, Paul Brand.

M.P.s are currently debating alternative ways forward as the United Kingdom continues to leave the European Union.

Prime Minister, Theresa May, had her withdrawal agreement rejected a third time on Friday.

M.P.s are due to vote on the alternatives to Mrs. May's deal later on Monday evening.