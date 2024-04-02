Naomi Long says justice department has no money for Derry city centre CCTV

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Minister was asked by DUP MLA Gary Middleton what financial support the Department of Justice could ‘provide to assist with the provision of CCTV in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area’.

"I fully recognise the outstanding contribution to community safety provided by the CCTV network in the Derry City and Strabane District and the partnership working which is fundamental to its success.

“Unfortunately, my Department has no specific funding for the provision of CCTV and given the ongoing priorities within the remit of the Department of Justice, and the extraordinary constraints on our budget, that position is unlikely to change in the short term,” said Ms. Long.

Justice Minister Naomi Long says her her department has no money for CCTV coverage in Derry City centre.