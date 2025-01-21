New compilation of lost writings of James Connolly to be launched at Derry Radical Bookfair

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new compilation of the lost writings of James Connolly is to be launched at the Derry Radical Bookfair in February.

Author and historian Conor McCabe will deliver a talk on the ‘The Lost & Early Writings of James Connolly 1889 – 1898’ at Pilots Row at 2pm on Saturday, February 1.

The book unveils the formative years of one of the 20th century’s most influential socialist thinkers and revolutionary leaders.

“In this ground-breaking collection, historian Conor McCabe brings together Connolly’s earliest articles, letters, and speeches, many of which have remained unpublished or inaccessible for over a century.

"These writings offer a rare glimpse into Connolly’s evolving political thought as he navigated the fight for workers’ rights, socialism, and Irish independence.

"Through his sharp critiques of capitalism and imperialism, Connolly laid the intellectual groundwork for the radical movements that would later define his legacy,” the organisers stated ahead of the book launch.