At a meeting of the council’s Business and Culture Committee meeting on Monday, March 12, officers updated members on the council’s new contract for Off-Street Parking Enforcement and Penalty Charge Notice (PCN) Processing.

According to a council officers’ report the new contract will commence on April 1, 2024.

This will lead to changes in ‘visual front facing information, staffing and service providers’ from the beginning of next month.

Bishop Street car park

Customers will also be required to download a new parking app, as the cashless parking provider will switch from ‘JustPark’ to ‘RingGo’, committee members were advised at the meeting.

The report added: “Members should be assured that a comprehensive handover plan is being fulfilled which includes change controls and risk assessments for each contract element and activity to ensure the seamless transition from one contract to another.

“The main objective is to ensure continued quality of service and minimal disruption to car park users.”

SDLP councillor for Ballyarnett Rory Farrell asked what 'noticeable changes' customers and motorists would experience once the contract switched over in April.

“Have we a communication plan devised for a smooth transition?," the SDLP councillor asked. “Because people are used to using one app and are going to have to change to another. If we could just outline what people need to know to make sure they’re not caught by undue parking fines.”

An officer said that the council had a 'comprehensive communication plan ready to go', and that the change from one app to another would be the 'most noticeable thing' about the switchover. There will also be different customer support, contact information and branding, the council officer advised.

He concluded: “But the pricing will remain the same, the service will remain the same and the capacity and capability of the people behind the scenes will remain the same.