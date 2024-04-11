New Ebrington arrangements to be put in place in months: TEO

New arrangements for site management and maintenance at Ebrington are currently being discussed and could be put in place within months, it’s emerged.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 11th Apr 2024, 17:28 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2024, 17:33 BST
The First Minister and Deputy First Minister have confirmed that discussions with Derry City & Strabane District Council are currently ongoing.

DUP MLA Gary Middleton asked the ministers for an update on the transfer of the former military barracks by way of a Written Assembly Question.

“TEO officials are working closely with Derry City and Strabane District Council to progress transfer of the whole of the Ebrington site,” the ministers responded.

Ebrington Square.Ebrington Square.
“More detailed work on future costs is ongoing and options for Council support with some initial elements of site management and maintenance are currently being discussed, with a view to new arrangements being put in place in the coming months,” they declared.

Last month Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly told Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy the overall strategic direction for Ebrington was to transfer that to the local council.

