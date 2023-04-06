While further details of the trip are expected, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has now revealed some details, confirming that President Biden is to travel to Belfast, Dublin, Louth and Mayo from April 11-14.

She said: “President Biden will first travel to Belfast, Northern Ireland from April 11-12 to mark the tremendous progress since the signing of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement 25 years ago and to underscore the readiness of the United States to support Northern Ireland’s vast economic potential to the benefit of all communities.

"The President will then travel to Ireland from April 12-14. He will discuss our close co-operation on the full range of shared global challenges. He will also hold various engagements, including in Dublin, County Louth, and County Mayo, where he will deliver an address to celebrate the deep, historic ties that link our countries and people. Additional information about the trip will be forthcoming.”

November 30, 1995 Derry: US President Bill Clinton waves at the crowd after a walk in Derry with John Hume and then Mayor John Kerr. (LUKE FRAZZA/AFP via Getty Images)

On behalf of the Irish government, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he looks forward to the forthcoming official visit.

The President’s comes 25 years on from the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

An Taoiseach said: “I am delighted that President Biden will pay a visit to Ireland. It will be a privilege and a special moment to welcome him back as President of the United States.

“Joe Biden has always been a friend of Ireland. Over many decades, and to this day, he has supported the cause of peace in Ireland and the Good Friday Agreement. He stood with us as we navigated the difficult consequences of Brexit.

U.S. President Joe Biden. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

“When we spoke recently in the White House, President Biden was clear that in celebrating the Good Friday Agreement, we should be looking ahead, not backwards. We need to continue working together as true partners to fulfil the potential of all the people who call this island their home.”

“His visit is an opportunity to celebrate and renew the strong political, economic and personal ties that bind our two countries together. Above all, it is an opportunity to welcome a great Irish-American President home.”

1995: US President Bill Clinton waves to the crowd after his speech in the Guildhall Square as First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton watches.(ANDREW WINNING/AFP via Getty Images)