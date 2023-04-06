No mention of Derry in US President Joe Biden’s visit to Ireland
Some details of the forthcoming visit to Ireland by US President Joe Biden have been released, but there has been no mention as to whether the President will follow in the footsteps of his predecessor Bill Clinton and visit the north’s second largest city, Derry.
While further details of the trip are expected, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has now revealed some details, confirming that President Biden is to travel to Belfast, Dublin, Louth and Mayo from April 11-14.
She said: “President Biden will first travel to Belfast, Northern Ireland from April 11-12 to mark the tremendous progress since the signing of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement 25 years ago and to underscore the readiness of the United States to support Northern Ireland’s vast economic potential to the benefit of all communities.
"The President will then travel to Ireland from April 12-14. He will discuss our close co-operation on the full range of shared global challenges. He will also hold various engagements, including in Dublin, County Louth, and County Mayo, where he will deliver an address to celebrate the deep, historic ties that link our countries and people. Additional information about the trip will be forthcoming.”
On behalf of the Irish government, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he looks forward to the forthcoming official visit.
The President’s comes 25 years on from the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.
An Taoiseach said: “I am delighted that President Biden will pay a visit to Ireland. It will be a privilege and a special moment to welcome him back as President of the United States.
“Joe Biden has always been a friend of Ireland. Over many decades, and to this day, he has supported the cause of peace in Ireland and the Good Friday Agreement. He stood with us as we navigated the difficult consequences of Brexit.
“When we spoke recently in the White House, President Biden was clear that in celebrating the Good Friday Agreement, we should be looking ahead, not backwards. We need to continue working together as true partners to fulfil the potential of all the people who call this island their home.”