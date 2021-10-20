Noam Chomsky lined up for Derry event

Noam Chomsky is to take part in a discussion on Irish Unity on December.

An Ógra Shinn Féin spokesperson confirmed that the discussion will be be broadcast to the Derry Sinn Féin YouTube channel at 7pm on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

The spokesperson added: “One of the most cited writers in human history, author of over 150 books, and a friend to oppressed peoples across the Globe, Professor Chomsky’s addition to the discussion shows that the conversation about a New Ireland is gathering pace.