North West Migrants Forum launches Advancing Race Equality Awards 2023

Then the North West Migrants Forum needs to hear from you.

The charity has just launched its prestigious Advancing Race Equality Awards for 2023. Held annually and culminating in a glittering ceremony, the awards aim to celebrate those at the forefront of championing racial equality and anti-racism.

The Advancing Race Equality Awards for 2023 will take place in the Everglades Hotel on March 7.

Director of the North West Migrants Forum, Lilian Seenoi Barr, getting a helping hand to launch this year’s Advancing Race Equality Awards from the young people at Mallusk Integrated Primary School. Mallusk won last year’s ‘Anti-Racism School of the Year’ title for its efforts in promoting inclusivity and diversity.

To officially declare nominations open, the North West Migrants Forum travelled to Mallusk Integrated Primary School.

Mallusk was the 2022 winner of the Anti-Racism School of the Year, chosen in recognition of the work staff and young people do to embed diversity and inclusion in every facet of educational life.

Director of the North West Migrants Forum, Lilian Seenoi Barr, said the accolades were designed to salute the achievements of grassroots communities working to tackle racial inequalities.

“I am delighted to be launching our awards which aim to recognise the unsung heroes and community organisations doing phenomenal work to enhance the lives of minority ethnic communities.

Former Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Graham Warke, collecting his award as ‘Anti-Racism Leader of the Year’ from Migrants Forum volunteer Nina Mukherji in 2022. Mr Warke won the accolade jointly with anti-racism campaigner Joseph Ricketts.

“In such deeply troubling times as these, there can be no better way to bring to the fore the commitment of individuals and groups working day in, day out, to challenge racism.

“All too often these efforts go unheralded but through our Advancing Race Equality Awards, we want to acknowledge that dedication to building a truly welcoming and inclusive society.”

The awards are made up of ten categories – Anti-Racism School of the Year, Anti-Racism Teacher, Primary School and Secondary School Anti-Racism Ambassadors, Advancing Racial Justice Award, Young Leader, Community Champion, Anti-Racism Media, Anti-Racism Leader and Lifetime Achievement.

A panel of judges has already been appointed, among them Dr. Raymond Russell. A researcher in the Northern Ireland Assembly, Dr. Russell has been involved with equality issues for nearly 25 years.

Alongside him will be former UN Policy Advisor Hannah Davies, Policy Officer at the Committee on the Administration of Justice Eliza Browning, Nurse and Unison activist Beverly Simpson, social worker and cultural musician Donna Namukasa, Ulster University Professor Duncan Morrow and former head of the Racial Equality and Social Cohesion Unit in The Executive Office Ken Fraser.

Nominations are open now and will remain live until January 12.

The finalists will be announced on January 26 with the winners revealed on March 7.

Dr. Russell said: “Northern Ireland is changing fast and our anti-racism champions have a crucial role to play in nurturing this change.

“By challenging racist attitudes and stereotypes, they are helping to bring about a society where one day all races and creeds in our society will feel comfortable in living and working together.”

On what winning Anti-Racism School of the Year had meant to Mallusk Integrated, Principal Susanne Kinsella said it had instilled a great pride among pupils.

Ms Kinsella said: “They were very proud to win the award and the children are always talking about it.

“When they heard the 2023 awards were going to be launched in their school out of all the schools in Northern Ireland, they were so excited.”