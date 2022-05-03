Now is time for positive, pragmatic and confident Unionist leadership

If you do, you will be sorely disappointed.

There comes a point in your life, when you must challenge the status quo and have the confidence to think differently.

During this election campaign, I am urging you all to think Differently.

Ryan McCready.

Politics is about you, it’s always been about you. It falls on me to encourage, inspire and reassure every single one of you, to elect me as your MLA on May 5.

My vision for Foyle is simple.

Firstly, It is to encourage our young People in everything they do, through education, sport, culture, dance or music.

No child should be left behind in our society. We must remove all barriers to inclusion; learning difficulties, autism or any complex needs either visible or invisible.

Our tomorrow belongs to our youth, it matters not whether they live in the Bogside or in Newbuildings, they both deserve better. I want to invest in our youth and prepare them for their journey through life.

Secondly, is to inspire our People in everything they do, through job security, apprenticeships, starting a business, trade skills or further education, such as the 10,000 expansion at the Magee campus. People ought to wake up with a real sense of purpose each morning and to end each day fulfilled with pride.

Our today is only made possible by you, our People; teachers, nurses, refuse collectors and frontline service personnel. I want to make Northern Ireland work for everyone.

Lastly, is to reassure our elderly generation that they are valued members of society.

We can learn so much from their wisdom and lived experiences.

They ought to be able to enjoy their retirement in warm homes with food in their bellies and have full access to the NHS in a timely, dignified and sensitive manner.

Let’s learn from our past and ensure that tomorrow is better than yesterday and build a better Northern Ireland for everyone.

Specifically here in Foyle, amongst the macro objectives to rebuild the NHS and to reduce the cost of living, I will be focussing on the following; establishing a Free Port for the NW region, City Deal Delivery, Magee Campus Expansion 10K, Environmental Remediations on Mobuoy Dump and the Enhanced Transportation Network, A6/A5 Road, Rail & Greenway development to name but a few.

Let me leave you with this. I believe that now is the time for positive change, pragmatic and confident Unionism which is more inclusive and delivers more for everyone.

I entrust in you all to vote with your heart and make the right decision come May 5, as I will respect your decision irrespective of the results.