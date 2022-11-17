News you can trust since 1772
Oil home heating payment doubled to £200

The British Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has said the £100 alternative fuel payment for households reliant on home heating oil to keep warm this winter will be doubled to £200.

By Kevin Mullan
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

He made the announcement in his autumn budget statement on Thursday.

"The government will double to £200 the level of support for households that use alternative fuels, such as heating oil, liquified petroleum gas, coal or biomass, to heat their homes. This support will be delivered as soon as possible this winter.

"The government will provide this payment to all Northern Ireland households in recognition of the prevalence of alternative fuel usage in Northern Ireland,” Mr. Hunt announced in the British House of Commons.

Home heating oil payment up to £200

Last week Labour Shadow Secretary of State for the north, Peter Kyle pointed out that while oil bills in Britain have risen by £885, in the six counties, they are up by £1,080.

