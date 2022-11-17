He made the announcement in his autumn budget statement on Thursday.

"The government will double to £200 the level of support for households that use alternative fuels, such as heating oil, liquified petroleum gas, coal or biomass, to heat their homes. This support will be delivered as soon as possible this winter.

"The government will provide this payment to all Northern Ireland households in recognition of the prevalence of alternative fuel usage in Northern Ireland,” Mr. Hunt announced in the British House of Commons.

Home heating oil payment up to £200